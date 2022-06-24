Chef Chadwick Boyd Brings Watermelon Adult Snow Cones To New Jersey

Who's ready for an adult snow cone this summer? This is the ultimate watermelon Frosé if I have ever seen one! These cocktails are as fun as a childhood snow cone, but with a very special twist.

How amazing do these look? They are so easy to make too. If you're ready for a regular go-to adult drink for your summer get-togethers then take down this one-of-a-kind cocktail recipe from our friend Chadwick Boyd, but beware, they are dangerously drinkable!

Prep:

Have seedless watermelon cubed for blending

Clear space in your freezer for a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish because this drink mix will need to freeze at least 4 hours or better yet, overnight

Ingredients for Watermelon Frosé

6 cups seedless watermelon chunks

2 pinches of fine sea salt

2 cups cold watermelon juice

1 cup cane sugar

Juice of 1 lime + zest

2½ tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint + springs for garnish

12 ounces of rosé or other alcohol of your choice

The Process

Process the watermelon in a food processor, blender or magic bullet. Puree until smooth.

Pour into a medium-size mixingbowl.

Stir in the juice, sugar, lime juice, zest, and mint.

Mix very well with a whisk.

Pour into a 9"x13" metal baking pan.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Place in the freezer for 4 hours until fully frozen or overnight.

Let the pan sit on the counter about 30 minutes before making the cocktails so the watermelon will slightly thaw and shave easily.

Glide an ice cream scoop over the frozen watermelon and fill each 12 oz. glass, capping each of the tops like a snow cone.

Pour 3 ounces of rosé (or other alcohol) over top. Sprinkle a pinch of fine sea salt.

Garnish with a wedge of fresh watermelon and a sprig of mint.

Serve and collect your bragging rights

Other Ideas

Other types of melon work well with this recipe: cantaloupe, honeydew, etc.

You and also use tequila, mezcal, or vodka instead of the rosé

Isn't Chadwick Boyd a superhero for creating this cocktail? I'm ready for the weekend, how about you? Come back to our station app every Friday for more recipes from our BFF Chef Chadwick Boyd!

