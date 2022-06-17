Cherished Memories from Seaside Heights, NJ from 1973

The memories are always there, remember all the fun times, and many more fun times to come.

I just love these "old" videos. You might spot a ride you loved, or maybe a game you loved. Several things look familiar, Lucky Leo's and the sky ride. So many of you had a favorite ride like the Swiss Bob, the skydiver, and so many more.

Today we enjoy our favorite rides on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. For me, there is nothing like the sky ride. I've never been on anything like it. Riding high above the sand and ocean, I just love it. Everyone that visits me, we go right to the sky ride. They all love it. Is it even a ride, well it's a sky ride? But, would you consider it a ride, like a regular ride, doubt it.

There are so many videos from years ago from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. When Superstorm Sandy hit and damaged the Seaside Heights Boardwalk, we wondered if the boardwalk would be re-built. So many memories of the old boardwalk.

I'm remembering Funtown Pier. Speaking of memories, I miss that pier. Boy, it was fun. Shawn and I had many wonderful events at Funtown Pier. One time, I believe it was an Easter Basket give-away at Funtown Pier, we were sliding with our feet on the bumper car floor. It was a lot of fun.

The smiles I see on the Seaside Heights boardwalk are priceless, today and yesterday.

Check out this video, Seaside Heights from greenrosetv.com in 1973:

