This is the Best Pizza on the Seaside Heights, NJ Boardwalk, Chosen By You

Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best.

Summer is here and it's time to grab a favorite slice.

We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.

I got the list of pizza places from emails, Facebook comments, and our 92.7 WOBM app chats. When we ask what's your favorite, you let us know and I can't thank you enough.

Many, many times we ask the question, "What's your favorite food?" Pizza, pizza, pizza is your favorite. It's so true, pizza is a food everyone can always agree on. Ok, maybe not the toppings (I'll take mushrooms) but it's always the smart choice, pizza.

It's about the boardwalk food in New Jersey. Summertime the boardwalk comes alive. When you think of boardwalk food - pizza, ice cream, and french fries. They are probably the three most popular foods when on vacation and especially at the Shore.

Where's the best pizza on the Seaside Heights boardwalk?

Shore Slice is the "big" winner.

These pizza spots are the best of the best. From Maruca's to Shore Slice, we have the "best" pizza in Ocean County, hands down. Try going anywhere else and finding a better slice than The Sawmill's giant slices. It doesn't matter if the slices are huge or not, the pizza in Seaside Heights is always delicious.

Top 4 Best Pizza in Seaside