We Scream for the Best Ice Cream, 10 of the Best In Ocean County, NJ

We just had Annie call us from Brick at 8 am saying she's excited for Hoffman's to open for her vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles. I love our listeners so much, 8 am she was excited about ice cream. You go, girlfriend.

I remember growing up and coming to the shore every summer and the ice cream was always the best. I'm not sure if it was the beach, boardwalk, salt air, or what it was, but the taste beat anything we had at home in Pennsylvania.

Now that I love it here, I still love it, probably more than I loved it then. It's a summertime "thing" here in Ocean County and I can't wait to grab my first cone of the season. Especially when you're hot and it will cool you down on a summer day or evening. I know you agree with me, is there anything better than licking your favorite flavor, while sitting on a bench on the boardwalk.

lovelypeace, Getty Images

Ice cream brings everybody together. Families love it, friends love it, and dogs love it (just make sure it's vanilla). If I ask my friends where their favorite place for ice cream they will all have an answer. They'll tell me the place in Ocean County, the flavor that they love, and if it's dipped in anything.

I know exactly what I love when getting my favorite flavor. I love chocolate covered in chocolate jimmies (sprinkles), on a sugar cone, "please."

So, I asked you, "Where's your favorite ice cream spot in Ocean County?" You App- chatted me through our 92.7 WOBM App and you emailed me your favorites. Bring on SUMMER here at the Jersey Shore. We all know where Annie is going for her cone. Check out the best 10 chosen by you...

10 Best Ice Cream Places in Ocean County, NJ