This Summer’s To Do List, Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari Drive-Thru in Jackson, NJ

Last weekend I piled the family and friends in the car and it was a "great adventure", once again. We went through the drive-thru safari.

Get our free mobile app

If you've never been or it's been years like me, do it. It's about an hour and a half to two hours through the drive-thru safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's amazing every time we do it.

Within the last two years, probably because of Covid, their Off-Road Safari ride inside the park was changed so we can drive-thru the safari again. I like it so much more that we can drive-thru, take our time and enjoy every single animal.

Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari Drive-Thru Sue Moll, Townsquare Media.com loading...

So many memories came rushing back. I remember taking Abby in our car with my parents when she was a baby. She loved it then and she loved it now. Tickets are $19.99 / per person. If you have Season Passes or a Membership, it's free.

Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari Drive-Thru Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

The drive-thru safari gives you options on other fun things to do while visiting Six Flags Great Adventure. Feed giraffes, VIP experiences with the animals, and so much more. If you haven't done this in a while or it's been years for you, do it. You won't be sorry. You will enjoy every second of it. From the elephants to the giraffes walking in the middle of the road, it's an experience every New Jersian should do at least once.

Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari Drive-Thru Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

Click here to get your Six Flags Great Adventure tickets and your Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure tickets.

5 Changes to Six Flags Great Adventure for the 2022 Season