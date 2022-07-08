This Summer&#8217;s To Do List, Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari Drive-Thru in Jackson, NJ

This Summer’s To Do List, Six Flags Great Adventure Wild Safari Drive-Thru in Jackson, NJ

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media.com

Last weekend I piled the family and friends in the car and it was a "great adventure", once again. We went through the drive-thru safari.

If you've never been or it's been years like me, do it. It's about an hour and a half to two hours through the drive-thru safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's amazing every time we do it.

Within the last two years, probably because of Covid, their Off-Road Safari ride inside the park was changed so we can drive-thru the safari again. I like it so much more that we can drive-thru, take our time and enjoy every single animal.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media.com
So many memories came rushing back. I remember taking Abby in our car with my parents when she was a baby. She loved it then and she loved it now. Tickets are $19.99 / per person. If you have Season Passes or a Membership, it's free.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media
The drive-thru safari gives you options on other fun things to do while visiting Six Flags Great Adventure. Feed giraffes, VIP experiences with the animals, and so much more. If you haven't done this in a while or it's been years for you, do it. You won't be sorry. You will enjoy every second of it. From the elephants to the giraffes walking in the middle of the road, it's an experience every New Jersian should do at least once.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media
Click here to get your Six Flags Great Adventure tickets and your Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure tickets.

