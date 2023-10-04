Did you know there’s a cow parade in New Jersey? It all takes place right in Mercer County at Cherry Grove Farm in Lawrenceville and it’s the most wholesome event I’ve ever seen.

Cherry Grove Farm was started back in 2002 and is one of the region’s premier cheesemakers while gathering numerous national awards for their farm-made cheese.

There’s a cute farm store full of farm fresh goodies, animals living on the farm, cheesemaking classes and so much more to do, like the annual Cow Parade!

Every year around this time, the farm hosts this annual event to honor the cows on the farm. Cherry Grove uses fresh cow’s milk to make their amazing cheeses on-site.

At the annual Cow Parade, there will be a fun day full of hay rides, face painting, kids’ games, food, music, beer, local artisan vendors, and more! Plus, if you want to see some adorable cows in the cutest parade ever, this is for sure the place to be.

They get dressed up in flower crowns, bells, and garlands and it’s the cutest sight to see. On Cherry Grove Farm’s website they state, “After milking on November 4th, around 4-5 p.m., you can watch as our cows, adorned with garlands, bells, and flowers, parade from the milking parlor, down the lane and around the field back to their pasture.”

I can bet you had no idea this was an event that happens yearly right in Lawrenceville! The price of admission is only $15 per car and you can get your tickets online now. The Cow Parade at Cherry Grove Farm is on November 4th, 2023 from 1- 6 pm!

