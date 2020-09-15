Cherry Hill Costco Announces Opening Date

According to a post on its website, the new Costco in Cherry Hill is scheduled to open on Oct. 21st.

The popular wholesale store will be located in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Costco is joining other Garden State Park retailers like Wegmans, Christmas Tree Shops, Home Depot, and Best Buy.

Garden State Park also recently added a Trader Joe's, T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, and Shake Shack.

Currently, the closest Costco to Cherry Hill is the store located in Centerton Square in Mt. Laurel.

Costco memberships start at $60 year. You can sign up online, at any Costco location, or at a temporary sign-up store located near the Verizon Wireless store in Garden State Park.