All locations of a once popular restaurant chain are closing its doors, according to USA Today, including those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bahama Breeze restaurants are closing for good

Bahama Breeze, one of the chains in the Darden Restaurant Group, is going out of business. Currently, there are 28 locations of the Caribbean-themed restaurant left in the United States. In New Jersey, the remaining Bahama Breeze restaurant is on Route 38 in Cherry Hill. In Pennsylvania, the two restaurants still open are in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh.

Half of the Bahama Breeze locations will stay open through April 5

According to the company's news release on February 3, half of the remaining Bahama Breeze restaurants will stay open through April 5, so if you're a fan, you still have some time to visit a few more times.

Half of the closing Bahama Breeze locations will be converted to other Darden restaurants

The other half will be converted to other Darden restaurants, which include Seasons 52, Olive Garden, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, and Eddie V's Prime Seafood. The Bahama Breeze locations being converted to other restaurants will stay open until temporary closures are need for the conversion.

NJ & PA Bahama Breeze locations will not be converted to other Darden restaurants

The New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bahama Breeze locations will not be converted to other Darden restaurants. They will simply close on April 5, 2026. To see the list of those restaurants closing and those being converted, click here.

The Darden group had already closed a third of the Bahama Breeze restaurants over the past two years, including the Princeton location, in MarketFair (Route 1), back in the fall of 2024. It was next to Seasons 52 (another Darden group chain). At the time, the sign on the door announcing the permanent closure directed you to the Cherry Hill location and the Woodbridge location. Only the Cherry Hill location is still open.

Employees affected by the closing will be placed at other Darden restaurants

Darden Restaurant Group says the Bahama Breeze employees affected by the closures are being supported by being placed at other Darden restaurant locations.

