An end and a new beginning may be on the horizon for this plot of land that's been holding this South Jersey diner for decades.

The Cherry Hill Diner, located at 878 Cooper Landing Rd in Cherry Hill may be on its way out as a New York business eyes the location for a new car wash, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The article also mentions that the owner of the diner, Dimitrios Manetas, and two other partners do indeed plan to sell the diner. We'll see if they go through with selling it to the New York business, or maybe someone else.

To be clear, the retro flashy red and chrome diner which has been part of the fabric of Cherry since 1965 is still open. But if the plans go through for a new car wash, the staple building would be demolished to make way for the 3,620 square foot, self-service car wash, called Tidal Wave Auto Spa. It would include 24 self-service vacuum stations.

Personally I have mixed feelings about seeing this diner go. It's been there for such a long time and is one of the true examples of New Jersey diner culture. I've been there many times while waiting for my car to get serviced at the nearby Cherry Hill Nissan. However, there are still plenty of diner options in the Cherry Hill area, and I personally don't believe this one stood out. Not in recent years, anyway.

What do you think? Would you be happy or disappointed to see the diner go in favor of a car wash? If the building is demolished, what would like to see in this locations instead? Don't be afraid to weigh in in the comments!

