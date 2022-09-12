Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?

The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.

Lucky for us, NJ.com, narrowed it down to 30, in their recently-compiled list of "New Jersey’s 30 Best Cheesesteaks, Ranked." And they really did their homework on this one, as it's been updated with new contenders each year since 2018.

For this year, there are some pretty heavy hitters, like Joe's Steak Shop in Phillipsburg at #30

Bob-O's Cheesesteaks in Ridgefield Park at #18

And getting to the Top 10, Original Steaks in Seaside Heights at #10

Lillo's Tomato Pies in Hainesport at #3

Who's in 2nd place? Here's where it gets interesting.

Not long ago, Eat This, Not That, proclaimed Donkey's Place in Camden NJ as the best cheesesteak in New Jersey, which had famously earned a stamp of approval from late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. And according to NJ.com, they weren't far off! Donkey's Place came in at #2!

So who has the BEST cheesesteak in New Jersey in 2022? *drum roll please*

The best cheesesteak in the state can be found in South Jersey! At Chick's Deli, (906 Township Ln) in Cherry Hill NJ!

Tucked, almost hidden in an alley near Route 70 in Cherry Hill, it's unassuming from the outside, but on the inside, this place packs a big, meaty punch!

Besides serving up the best cheesesteaks in the state, they also serve some bangin' breakfast sandwiches!

So what do you think? Is this the BEST cheesesteak in the Garden State? If you've ever been here, let us know! And let us know where your favorite spot is to get an authentic cheesesteak!

