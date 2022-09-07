Sink your teeth into this, Cherry Hill! If you're looking for a new juicy burger to try, you'll want to check this one out.

BurgerFi, serving chef-crafted burgers, fresh-cut fries, and even craft beer is coming back to New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the new location will be at 1584 Kings Hwy. N. in the Ellisburg Shopping Center.

This Ellisburg Shopping Center is across the street from Ponzio's Diner, and holds other popular chain such as Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Bath & Body Works, and Qdoba. You'll also see a Wells Fargo and McDonald's.

BurgerFi burgers aren't your average run-of-the-mill burgers. They're made with your choice of angus beef, double waygu + brisket blend, plant-based Beyond meat, and VegeFi. They have a whole line of delicious signature burgers.

And by the way, you can get more than burgers here. There's also chicken, hot dogs, fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and ice cream! Check out their full menu HERE.

BurgerFi did open its debut location a few years ago in Secaucus, but it's since been closed, so this will be like a new beginning for this burger joint!

As for when this new location will open? SOON! It'll open its doors on Sep 23! Not only that, but they plan on opening 5 more locations by January 2023.

This place would be great for a quick, but still good-quality lunch or dinner! Are you excited to try this place? I'll definitely be checking it out.

