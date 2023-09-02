The search for an “extremely dangerous” prisoner is heating up in Chester County, Pa. This morning local officials confirmed that the escapee was spotted early Saturday morning in the area.

They say that the escaped prisoner, Daniel Cavalcade, was spotted on a residential surveillance camera early Saturday morning (September 2) around 12:30 a.m.

The sighting occurred on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County. That’s only about 1.5 miles from the prison, and about 30 miles from Center City Philadelphia.

Chester County District Attorney Chester County District Attorney loading...

Cavalcade escaped from a Chester County prison around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. It's unclear exactly how he escaped at this time, but officials think he's acting alone.

He's 5'0 and weighs 120 lbs. Cavalcade’s appearance had not changed in the sighting, officials say. He was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and white sneakers, the Chester County District Attorney said on Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old was recently convicted in the brutal stabbing and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in 2021.

Chester County District Attorney Chester County District Attorney loading...

Police say he killed the woman in front of her children. Cavalcade was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole last week.

He is also wanted in a 2017 murder case in Brazil, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials continue to warn the public in Chester County (just outside of Philadelphia) that the convicted killer is extremely dangerous, but they're asking for the public's help.

State police asked the public to continue to check their surveillance videos (like doorbells and cameras) for any signs of the murderer.

"Also, anyone living in the area is asked to check their properties including barns, sheds, and vehicles for any signs Cavalcante might have been there," state police said Saturday.

If spotted, do not approach him, officials warned the public. "This is a very, very, very dangerous man," they warned the public on Saturday. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

Composite via CBS Philadelphia Composite via CBS Philadelphia loading...

Out of an abundance of caution, classes at West Chester University were canceled on Friday (September 1). West Chester University is about 6 miles northeast of the prison.