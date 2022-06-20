This is big. The rumor is true. The Chick fil A in Hamilton Marketplace is MOVING, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

For months I've heard that the popular fast food place, on one of the busiest corners of the shopping center on Route 130 North in Hamilton, NJ, was moving across the parking lot to where Ruby Tuesdays once was. Well, it's actually happening.

Google Google loading...

The Hamilton Township Zoning Board gave the ok for the move recently.

The old Ruby Tuesday, which was about 7,000 square feet will be knocked down and a brand new Chick fil A, about 5,100 square feet will be built.

Get our free mobile app

The article had the scoop on what the new Chick fil A will be like. It's going to have two drive thru lanes, an outside meal delivery zone, a drive thru cockpit design (whatever that is), and 50 parking spaces for customers.

This is a great move...it will definitely help the traffic in that area.

Now, I just have to keep my ears open as to what will be going in the old Chick fil A building. I've heard it's going to be a Chipotle. We'll see.

Getty Getty loading...

Hamilton Marketplace is a awesome shopping center to get something to eat. Mission BBQ just opened a few months ago, Honeygrow is coming soon.

There's also a Red Robin, Panera, Cracker Barrel, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, McDonald's, Chili's and more.

You can also find some of the area's most popular food trucks in the parking lots at times like the Beach Shack Food Truck and House of Cupcakes.

I'll let you know if I find out anything else.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.

Your 4th of July Party Must Haves I can't wait. The 4th of July weekend is almost here. Ready to party? I am! It's a great time to gather your friends and family and have some good ole' patriotic fun. Need some party tips? You've got the usuals, burgers, hot dogs, etc. Here are some other things I've done...my friends too...I love a theme. Feel free to steal the ideas...trust me, they're all easy to do...that's the way I roll. Lol.