Chick-fil-A Is Bringing Us A Brand New Sandwich

It’s no secret that the chicken sandwich is by far the most popular thing to eat in the entire country. I mean you have so many places you can get it from whether it be Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, KFC or even Shake Shack!

Now, one of my favorite places is introducing something new! It’s Chick-fil-A, duh! I think you guys know by now that I l LOVE Chick-fil -A.

I am always washing that they had a spicy grilled choke sandwich, you know, for those days where I'm trying to be a little bit better Well now my prayers have been answered! According to delish, they are introducing starting on Monday, January 25, the new menu item will make its way to participating Chick-fil-A locations.

Here’s the catch, this isn’t permanent. I must admit, I am a little upset about this. I feel like this is something they should keep on their menu forever, but it might end up selling so well that they might make it permanent.

According to Delish, The Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich was tested at Chick-fil-A locations in select markets and is being brought on as a more widely available meal because of the glowing reviews it got from the guests who tried it first. The sandwich features a grilled chicken filet that has been marinated in spicy seasoning, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce tomato, and sits perfectly in between a multigrain bun.

They are also trying out another sauce! This is a Cilantro Lime Sauce. This is also limited time, so make sure you stock up on them!