Shake Shack on Route 1 Introduces New Food To Their Menu
These restaurants are not playing around this year. It seems like they are all competing for not only our hearts and stomachs, but they want our money as well. I feel like that’s obvious though. When it comes to places I love to eat that put a dent in my pocket, the first place that comes to mind is Shake Shack. Shake Shack is one of those places that I don’t care about splurging on because it is so good. It looks like I’m about to do a whole lot more splurging because they just introduced some new items to their menu.
We have some new items coming to Shake Shack on Route 1! First up we have a Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich. Let me just say that if you have never had any Korean style food you are surely missing out! This new sandwich includes spicy-sweet Gochujang glaze, toasted sesame seeds and kimchi coleslaw. Confused about what kimchi is? SpruceEats describes kimchi as being made from vegetables, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce, it hits a range of flavors—sweet, sour, and spicy—and works as a condiment, an ingredient, a dip, and a side dish all on its own. This sandwich costs $7.19.
The second thing they are adding to the menu is the company’s new Chick’n Bites. These consist of white meat with Gochujang mayo sauce. They offer 2 sizes; six-piece and 10-piece orders that cost $5.19 and $7.19.
These won’t be here for long. Both items will only be available until April 5, 2021.