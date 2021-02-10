Chick-fil-A is Coming to Cinnaminson

A Chick-fil-A has been approved to open in Cinnaminson, according to a report just in from the Burlington County Times.

They report that the township committee has approved the construction of the new fast-food restaurant along Route 130 in the township.

The restaurant will reportedly be built between the Lidl grocery store and the Shoppes at Cinnaminson along the busy roadway (map of the area seen below).

The arrow displays the approximate location of the upcoming Chick-fil-A location:



Google Maps



The construction will be led by Delco Development LLC, the site reported.



The next steps for the project appear to involve hammering out the exact details for the project, which typically include things such as square footage and traffic patterns.

"Although just in the initial phase, the township committee is committed to bringing this highly regarded fast-casual restaurant to our Route 130 business corridor in the near future," Committeeman Ryan Horner told the newspaper on Tuesday.

Construction began on the future site of Cinnaminson's new Lidl grocery store late last fall. It's expected to open in the fall of 2021, Patch reports.

The immediate area already has several fast-food options, of course. Those options include Saladworks, Dunkin', Domino's, McDonald's, BaBagrill, and a Sonic eatery, just to name a few within a mile of the location.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A currently has locations in Delran, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill.