Chip and Joanna Gaines say their television show Fixer Upper is returning because they miss it and because they miss their fans. In a blog post, Chip Gaines announced the news, adding that the decision came together quickly and recently.

In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that the Waco, Texas, couple first talked about a reboot for their Magnolia television network, the replacement for the DIY Network. "I mentioned it to Jo," Chip Gaines writes at the network's website, "fully expecting her to tell me I was crazy. But instead, in a real sincere way, she told me she’d been missing it too."

The couple of 17 years shared the news with fans on their respective Twitter pages, acting out the conversation Chip wrote about.

Fixer Upper aired through early 2018 on the HGTV network. The five seasons of the show were tremendously popular, with People sharing that 17 million tuned in weekly during the final remodels. The couple stepped away to take a break and to focus on their five kids, now ages two to 15.

"In a lot of ways, the show is going to pick up right where it left off," the family patriarch says. "These years in between have taught us a lot about ourselves and how we operate best, so we’re likely to do a few things a little differently this time around."

The Magnolia Network was set to debut this fall, but it's been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Discovery Inc. owns both this new network and HGTV, their former television home.

"This is our favorite kind of work," 45-year-old Chip writes. "The kind we learned how to do together back when we first met. The kind that continues to get us up and out of bed every morning. It’s also this very thing that first introduced us to all of you."