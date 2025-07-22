A famous New York City-based cookie company, well-known for its ooey gooey cookies, is expanding into South Jersey for the first time, according to 42 Freeway. There's nothing like a freshly baked cookie.

Chip City Cookies is coming to Marlton, NJ

It's Chip City Cookies. You can check out the website by clicking here. It came to be as a hobby of 2 lifelong friends, trying to recreate the taste of their childhood.

The friends challenged each other to see who could make the best cookie, and it turned into a successful business that's caught on, big time.

It has a rotating cookie menu

At Chip City Cookies, there's a rotating cookie menu. This week, there is a new Dubai Chocolate Cookie and a Chocolate Chip Cretzel Cookie available, along with Lemon Berry, Oatmeal Apple Pie, Mont Cookies N Creme, Cookie Butter with Biscoff, S'mores, Confetti, and the classic Chocolate Chip. Wow. They all sound amazing, don't they?

Mr. Chip is the cookie company's mascot

They come in a box, similar to another famous cookie company, and on the box is a wish for you to have a gooey day, and a picture of the cookie mascot named Mr. Chip (often referred to as Chippy).

Chip City Cookies also serves ice cream, the perfect companion to its cookies.

Chip City Cookies has only been around for 8 years, but there's quite a buzz about these treats, and it is branching out quickly, with 48 locations and growing.

It will be in the Marlton Commons shopping center

The new Marlton location will be in the new Marlton Commons shopping center on Route 73. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot, First Watch, Cava, Shake Shack, Honeygrow, and Mattress Firm are in the same strip mall. The two anchor stores are ShopRite and Kohl's.

42 Freeway spoke to Ronnie Bertrand, the Director of Leasing for Urban Edge. Bertrand is excited about the sweet future tenant, saying, "With the addition of Chip City Cookies, Marlton Commons is now 100% leased. We're very pleased to bring the NYC-native concept to the center, further enhancing the existing strong lineup of restaurant and food tenants here in Marlton."

The only other New Jersey locations of Chip City Cookies are way up in North Jersey...Ridgewood, Hoboken, and Montclair.

No word yet on when it will be opening.

