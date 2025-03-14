Ohhh, listen to this.

A Crumbl Cookies may be headed to Marlton, if the rumors are true.

There's some buzz on Facebook that a new location will be opening late summer 2025.

Crumbl is rumored to be taking over Carlo's Bake Shop on Route 70

It would be replacing Carlo's Bake Shop on Route 70.

Carlo's Bake Shop has peaked in popularity since the Valastro family, who's originial bakery is in Hoboken, became stars after TLC featured them on the reality show, Cake Boss.

The space is in the Marlton Square shopping center, where Trader Joe's is on Route 70.

Starbucks and T Mobile will be on either side of the new, crazy popular cookie shop.

I know what you're thinking. You've heard this before, right?

Back in 2022, there were the same rumors, that Crumbl would be opening in Marlton Square.

From what I heard, the Marlton Crumbl web page was already up, they were getting construction bids, and then all the plans fell through. Bummer.

But, now the buzz is strong again. Cross your fingers that it actually happens this time.

Crumbl fans do weekly cookie reviews on TikTok

Crumbl Cookies has blown up in popularity over the last few years after fans started doing weekly reviews on Tik Tok of the rotating cookie line up.

Don't they look good? These cookies are making my mouth water.

The cookies come in Crumbl's signature pink box, and now they've expanded to offering a Dessert of the Month.

Crumbl shops have an open kitchen concept

Crumbl has a cool open kitchen so you can watch the cookies being made and see them coming fresh out of the oven.

The cookies are huge too. We have one of Crumbl's little cutters that they sell, so you can share them (it cuts them like a pie).

When I get confirmation or hear anything else, I'll let you know.

I hope it happens. Crumbl would be a great addition to that area.

