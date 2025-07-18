Get ready Jersey, a South Philly-famous pizzeria is opening a new location across the river in the Garden State, according to CBS News.

This crazy popular spot is known for not only its pizza, but its cheesesteaks too.

Angelo's Pizzeria is opening a NJ location

It's Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street.

Angelo's Pizzeria is taking over Di'Nics Roast Pork & Beef

It bought and is moving into Di'Nics Roast Pork and Beef in West Collingswood Heights. The restaurant is on Black Horse Pike, close to the Walk Whitman Bridge.

An Instagram post revealed they will be doing renovations before they're ready to open, but are excited about the future Angelo's. It will have a full menu like the 9th & Fitzwater Streets. There will also be room for in-restaurant dining.

Angelo's was originally in Haddonfield

Angelo's Pizzeria has Jersey roots. Before the Philadelphia location opened a few years ago, back in 2019, there was an Angelo's on Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield.

The new location will save New Jersey residents the trip to the city to grab some of the best pizza and cheesesteaks around.

There are plans to open a shop in Conshohocken

Angelo's expansion isn't stopping there. There are plans to open a shop in Conshohocken. They're no strangers to that area. They bake bread at the old Conshohocken Italian Bakery, the CBS article says.

The owner of Angelo's, Danny DiGiampietro, says the expansion will give his loyal employees "fun stuff to do." He says some of them feel stuck at the 9th Street location and wanted to grow.

It will be open 7 days a week

The new Angelo's on Black Horse Pike will be open 7 days and week. No word yet on an opening date.

To find out more, click here.

