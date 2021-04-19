Chris Evans Responds After Lizzo Shoots Her Shot via Drunk DM

Chris Evans had an iconic reply to Lizzo’s thirsty DM.

On Saturday (April 17), the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a screenshot of the DM she sent to the Avengers star, which included three emojis — a gust of wind, a woman playing basketball and a basketball — indicating that she was shooting-her-shot.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," Lizzo lip-synced to TikTok audio by user Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

“Don’t drink and DM, kids….” she captioned the post.

In a duet featuring her original TikTok clip, Lizzo gave fans an update, sharing another screenshot showing that Evans had followed her and messaged her back on Instagram.

"No shame in a drunk DM, god knows I've done worse on this app lol," he said to the Grammy winner, seemingly referencing the time he accidentally posted a NSFW photo from his camera roll on to his Instagram story back in September.

Lizzo has not been shy about her love for Captain America over the years. In 2019, she proposed to him on Twitter after he shared a video of a young girl dancing to her song “Juice.”

See reactions to Lizzo and Chris Evans' hilarious IG exchange, below.