Everyone always loves an amazing Costco trip, am I right?

There's something about buying in bulk that just makes shopping feel so amazing.

Over the past few years, Costco has taken the world by storm and has dominated the shopping game.

The best part about the store is that you can get your hands oon virtually anything there and for a good price.

You can get the best bang for your buck on most items like food, paper towels, kitchen appliances, and of course TVs!

If you have a big family at home and need the best bang for your buck when it comes to groceries or anything else for that matter, Costco is the place to be.

The average shopper spends at least 37 minutes inside the store per visit and for good reason.

It's easy to get lost in there! If you are a frequent flier at Costco, you may have noticed something weird about the item tags while shopping.

Have you ever walked around Costco and noticed that an item has an asterisk (*) on the tag?

I saw this during my last Costco trip and was really confused by it. I did some research and it's worth knowing just what this subtle mark means.

What Does the Asterisk on Costco Price Tags Mean?

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise To Highest 12-Month Rate Since 2008 Getty Images/Canva loading...

According to All Recipes, the reason behind this little mark on Costco tags.

If you see an asterisk (*) on a tag in the store, it means that the item will be leaving Costco soon either because the store stopped carrying it or the manufacturer discontinued it.

These are the items you have to stock up on while they're available because you don't know when you'll see them again!

