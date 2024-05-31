Chuck’s Wings Is Coming To Lawrence Township, NJ

Looks like Chuck's wings are flying on over to Lawrence Township! Their amazing wings are going to now call Lawrenceville home. Chuck’s has been serving up their delicious wings for years and they easily have some of the very best in the entire area.

If you haven’t been here yet, you’re truly missing out. Chuck’s has a never-ending list of wing flavors and the sauces are like nothing you’ve ever had before, in my opinion.

They have flavors like buffalo, honey BBQ, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, cajun seasoning, jerk seasoning, mango habanero, sweet teriyaki and so much more.

Whether you're a die-hard wing enthusiast or just looking for your next foodie adventure, Chuck's Wings has got you covered. So, grab your friends, bring your appetite, and get ready to dive into a whole new world of wing perfection.

Now, if you haven’t had the chance to venture over to their Ewing, New Jersey location, you will be able to find them in Lawrence Township! A new sign for Chuck’s Wings has just been put up on the abandoned building located on Princeton Ave.

If you haven’t been in that area of Lawrence, it’s located right across from the Capital Car Wash and Dunkin located on that same street. Back in the day, you may remember it as a Jack in the Box.

There's no doubt that this neighborhood is in for a treat. There isn’t too much information on the new location yet regarding opening dates, etc, but I will for sure keep you posted.

