Paramount Reveals First Look At ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’

Everyone's favorite big red dog is coming to the big screen next year. Paramount Pictures has shared the first look teaser for Clifford The Big Red Dog, directed by Walt Becker (Zookeeper, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip). Based on the classic Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell, Clifford will feature a blend of CGI animation and live-action performances from John Cleese, Darby Camp, and Jack Whitehall.

Check out the short trailer below, revealing Clifford's big, furry, computer-generated face:

Clifford The Big Red Dog is the next beloved animated character to receive a live-action reboot. Just last week, Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for their upcoming Tom & Jerry adaptation. Earlier this year, Paramount released the CG/live-action Sonic the Hedgehog to the tune of $306.8 million. Movies such as Clifford and Sonic appeal not only to young children, but to their parents who have their own relationship with the source material.

A big difference between the PBS Kids television series and the new movie is that Clifford will never be seen talking nor have any anthropomorphic qualities. While only Clifford's doggie pals T-Bone and Cleo could understand him, it still made him a more relatable and likable character overall. In this upcoming adaptation, Clifford will have to coast by on oversized cuteness alone. The other major discrepancy between the two is that the movie will take place in New York City, rather than the sleepy New England community of Birdwell Island.

Here is Paramount’s official synopsis of Clifford The Big Red Dog:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

Clifford The Big Red Dog opens in theaters November 5, 2021.