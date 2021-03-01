Comic-Con 2021 Will Be An Online Only Event

For the second year in a row, there will be no San Diego Comic-Con.

Long the most sacred weekend on every pop culture geek’s calendar, 2020’s Comic-Con was turned into an entirely virtual event — dubbed “Comic-Con@Home” — because of the coronavirus pandemic. While some progress against the virus has been made thanks to social distancing and vaccines, an event that draws thousands of people into a cramped convention center remains an incredibly risky proposition. So while Comic-Con waited until mid-April to officially cancel their event last year, this year they have already made the decision that Comic-Con 2021 will once again be a remote event.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Comic-Con International wrote that the con’s traditional home in late July appears to be “too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con.” Due to “limited financial resources” caused by two years of cancelations, the virtual event will only be a three-day online convention from July 23 to July 25. Anyone who had purchased a badge for Comic-Con 2021 will automatically have it rolled over to 2022 unless they request a refund. (More details about that below.)

All is not lost, however. Comic-Con did announce that they believe that “launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative” to their big July con, and revealed they are planning a “three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November.” Specifics about tickets, pricing, and dates will come at a later date. But stay healthy and wear your mask, and maybe in November everyone can wear their Spider-Man and Batman masks at the San Diego Convention Center.

You can read Comic-Con’s full statement below.

Gallery — The Coolest Lost Films We’ll Never Get to See: