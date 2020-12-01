It’s Official: A Tornado Hit Montgomery County Yesterday

The National Weather Service on Tuesday determined a small tornado hit a Montgomery County town on Monday, as a line of severe storms packing high winds and heavy rain moved across the Northeast.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The EF-0 twister was packing 70 mph (113 kph) winds as it cut a 100-yard (90-meter) path through Montgomeryville on Monday afternoon, forecasters said. The community is about 30 miles from Philadelphia.

During the span of about one minute, forecasters said the tornado tossed some wooden picnic benches and tables outside a restaurant a few hundred feet, breaking a window. The circulation also pulled air-handling equipment from a roof, tore off siding, twisted metal poles, damaged the entranceway to a hotel, and uprooted trees.

As the tornado “continued to travel in a northeasterly direction, the circulation slowly weakened,” forecasters said.

Tornado warnings were also issued for parts of Bucks County on Monday, but the National Weather Service says a tornado did NOT touch down there.

There were no reports of injuries.