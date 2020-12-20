Congress Reaches Deal for COVID-19 Relief, Including Direct Stimulus Checks for Americans

After months of back and forth, the top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday evening, following days of negotiations.

The agreement provides a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans (with an additional $600 available for every dependent). Earlier this year, Americans were given a $1,200 direct stimulus.

Plus, the package establishes a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit. Additionally, some of the country's hardest-hit industries will be offered subsidies -- including restaurants.

Subsidies are also made available in the plan for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

The agreement is likely to go up for a vote in both the House and Senate as early as tomorrow. If passed, it would then require the signature of President Donald Trump.