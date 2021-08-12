Cooling Centers Open in Hamilton & Robbinsville, NJ

With temperatures soaring into mid 90s and feel like temperatures over 100 this week, Hamilton and Robbinsville Townships have opened up cooling centers for you to take a break from the heat, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

In Hamilton, you can duck into the Hamilton Free Public Library located at 1 Justice Samuel A. Alito Way. It's open Monday through Thursday between 9am and 8:30pm. You're also welcome to stop into the Hamilton Senior Center, located at 409 Cypress Lane. It's open from 8:30am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.

Robbinsville Township invites locals to cool down at its Senior Center, located at 1117 Route 130, between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm. If you need heat help after hours local residents should call the Robbinsville Township Police Department at (609) 259-3900.

This heat is not to be taken lightly, if you must work outside, the article suggests taking a lot of breaks from the heat, drink plenty of fluids, and be sure to check on your neighbors and pets.

