The Insane Reason Your NJ Costco Recalled 80,000 Pounds of Butter

Costco recently made headlines because of the recall that involved 80,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature butter.

If you’re an avid Costco shopper in New Jersey, you know that the company is extremely put together and we usually don’t see mistakes like this happen.

The recall covered both salted and unsalted versions of the Kirkland brand Sweet Cream Butter, and the news had everyone online completely confused.

You may have just made a trip to your local NJ Costco and bought this exact item. Before you freak out, don’t worry, the recall is not as serious as most.

A few people online were making jokes about hamburgers being made from cows and even more hilarious jokes regarding the recall. Another joked, “Please safely dispose of it at my house; I’ve got a lot of holiday baking to do.”

Why Did Costco/Kirkland Recall Their Sweet Cream Butter?

Everyone is quick to joke online because the recall was prompted because the butter didn’t mention milk as an allergen on the label.

While the ingredient list does include cream, it doesn’t flat out say, “Contains Milk,” which the FDA requires to protect people with severe milk allergies. It’s pretty obvious that The FDA hasn’t reported any health issues tied to the product, but the recall followed protocol to ensure safety.

People were pretty upset about how wasteful the recall is and everyone has been bashing Costco/Kirkland since.

People were suggesting that they could have gone through the inventory in stores and placed stickers on the packaging, rather than instructing people to throw away the butter.

Then again, I’m sure most people will still be using the butter they bought since there’s no severe risk involved unless you have a milk allergy.

While butter is low in lactose, milk allergies can still be very serious, so Costco had to take action, even if it left some customers scratching their heads.

