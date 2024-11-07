There’s something special about unwinding with friends over a drink after a long day.

Whether it’s catching up after work, celebrating the start of the weekend, or just enjoying a random Thursday, gathering with loved ones over a drink brings a sense of relaxation to your week.

No matter what vibe you’re interested in whether it’s a relaxed vibe grabbing a beer in sweatpants or dressing up and drinking fancy cocktails, there are plenty of spots to get the job done in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

Plus, with the number of happy hour spots and local events, there’s always a reason to raise a glass if that’s what you’re into!

For a lot of us, these outings are about more than just having a drink. It’s the company and atmosphere that make it more enjoyable.

READ MORE:

A casual drink with friends can turn an ordinary day into a relaxing and fun one. Plus, New Jersey’s nightlife is full of spots to make it happen.

From classic cocktails to unique, bartender-crafted mixes, there’s something for everyone to try.

So what drink are New Jerseyans enjoying the most?

What Is New Jersey's Favorite Liquor?

Canva Canva loading...

According to 24/7 Tempo, vodka has claimed the top spot as the state’s favorite liquor.

This isn’t surprising to me personally. I would argue that vodka i probably the most versatile liquor you can find. A lot of basic and staple drink orders at bars are vodka-focused.

You can enjoy anything from the classic vodka cranberry to refreshing Moscow mules.

So next time you’re out with friends in New Jersey, it’s likely that vodka will be a staple in your night out!

Restaurants You Loved in NJ But Don't Exist Anymore I'm sure you have memories of having dinner at some of these places and secretly wish it would make a comeback., right?

How many have you been too? Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins