It's gearing up to be a summer of changes for Freehold Raceway Mall, according to Jersey Shore Online. There are many new stores coming soon to the popular mall, as well as several renovations planned to keep the mall fresh and attractive to customers.

Several stores have recently opened at Freehold Raceway Mall

First let me tell you the stores that have recently opened. You can now shop JD Sports, Perfumania, and Sleep Number. JD Sports is on the lower level, near Ulta. You'll find a variety of sportswear...shoes, clothes, and accessories from big brand names. Perfumania is on the upper level near the entrance to center court, and Sleep Number is near The Cheesecake Factory.

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There are a bunch of new stores under construction including Levi's will be on the lower level across from Zara. It is set to open in June. Kids Empire is a big indoor playground, which will be next to Primark. It's due to open in early summer and will have its own entrance from the outside. Gap is coming back to the mall, after closing back in 2016. a brand new store will be on the lower level, near Dick's House of Sport.

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The existing stores that will be going through renovations include T-Mobile, which will be getting a larger space in the food court area on the upper level. That store will be introducing an "experimental store concept." Pandora's switching spots. It will move across from where it was, near Lush. The American Eagle store is getting a refresh, so will move to a new spot on the lower level, near Dick's House of Sport during construction. The unveiling of the new store is expected to be in late-summer. Finally, Sephora will temporarily close this month for a complete renovation, and will reopen in mid-summer.

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Don't forget that a new department store is coming to Freehold Raceway Mall in 2027. Von Maur is new to the area. Shoppers are excited for its arrival.

For more information on these Freehold Raceway Mall updates, click here.