Date Set for Annual Fireworks Show at Rider University in Lawrence Township, NJ
Lawrence Township has announced the date for its much-anticipated, annual Independence Day celebration.
Lawrence Township's fireworks will be on July 1 at Rider University
Get ready to celebrate America's 250th this year with an evening of food, fun, and fireworks. It will once again take place at Rider University on Route 206. The date is Wednesday, July 1, with a rain date set for the next night, July 2, if necessary.
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Bring your family, friends, chairs, and blankets to sit, relax, and enjoy the wonderful community feel of this popular event. The festivities will kick off at 6 PM. There will be live music, food trucks, and entertainment for children leading up to the fireworks display.
Fireworks will begin around 9:30 PM
The fireworks show will begin just after dark, around 9:30 PM. It is one of the best fireworks shows around, in my opinion.
It's been a tradition for me, my family, and friends for many years. I always leave saying how impressed I am. My camera roll is filled with pictures of beautiful, colorful fireworks from years past. They'll definitely have you saying, ohhhh and ahhhhh.
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I'm a graduate of Rider University, so I always love the chance to go back to campus for a fun event like this. Rider University is located at 2083 Lawrence Road (Route 206) in Lawrence Township, NJ.
I-295 exit to Route 206 is closed until the end of August
Heads up. You may need to adjust your driving route to Rider University this year, as there is construction work going on in the area through August.
From the Lawrence Township website: "I-295 southbound Exit 69B to Route 206 southbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning June 4, 2026 and continuing through August as a niose barrier installation project advances in Lawrence, Mercer County. In addition, the right lane on I-295 southbound is scheduled to be closed just before Exit 69B to install construction barrier and close the ramp."
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