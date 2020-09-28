Costco is Selling Their Own Hard Seltzer at a Hard to Beat Price

Costco is getting in the seltzer game and their signature Kirkland came to win. Hey, White Claw fans wait until you see the price for a case.

There are so many oversized joys inside a Costco store that it's hard not to find something to love. And, when it comes to Costco's signature brand, Kirkland, there's even more to love. Generally speaking, it's the price. And with Kirkland's new hard seltzer, it's the price and more.

Mashed.com spotted the debut of Kirkland hard seltzer via a Reddit user post on September 22nd, that said it was only a matter of time before Costco got into the hard seltzer game.

From the packaging, it doesn't look like this new hard seltzer from Costco will be introducing any new sensational flavors, in fact, the flavor choices are quite similar to White Claw and many others. The flavor offerings in this photo are black cherry, lime, mango, and grapefruit. The Kirkland hard seltzers are 5% alcohol by volume, 2 grams of carbs and only 100 calories. But, here's where Kirkland comes out better than the rest. The price.

pitlal31 via Reddit

According to the YouTube reviewer below, Costco is selling the 24-can case for around $18. That's only seventy-five cents per can.

[H/T Mashed.com]