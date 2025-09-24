Two of the biggest (and most watched) TV networks in the Philadelphia region may be disappearing from your TV screens next week. In fact, the news comes as a bit of a surprise.

NBCUniversal Threatens to Pull Channels From YouTube TV

NBCUniversal is threatening to remove its family of networks from YouTube TV if they don’t reach a new agreement by next week. The two sides are battling over carriage rates (AKA: how much money YouTube TV charges NBC to air their networks).

The means that networks like NBC 10, NBC Sportsnet, BRAVO and more are at risk of being removed from TV screens. YouTube TV is one of the largest providers of live streaming TV in the region (and country) as we cut traditional broadcast cable more and more.

NBCUniversal alleges that Google (who operates YouTube TV) has refused the best rates and terms in the market.

"Google, with its $3 trillion market cap, already controls what Americans see online through search and ads – now it wants to control what we watch," NBCUniversal says.

Google, however, disputes that claim.

"NBCUniversal is asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers," Google said in an update posted online.

What if An Agreement Between Google & NBCUniversal Isn’t Reached

The deadline for an agreement between the two sides is Tuesday (September 30). If they don’t reach a financial agreement at that time, Philadelphians (and anyone else across the country) is at risk of missing a NBCUniversal's programming.

Including: NBC 10 news, Sunday Night Football, Saturday Night Live, The Real Housewives, and even NBC Sportsnet’s playoff coverage of the Phillies postseason run. Though, the playoff games themselves will be on other networks.

Google says if an agreement isn’t reached by Tuesday, however, that they will issue a $10 credit to customers who are missing the networks. It's unclear exactly how that will work during the dispute window, but the clock is ticking down quickly.