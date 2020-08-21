Covid Exposure App Coming to PA Soon

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that a COVID-19 exposure notification mobile app is coming to the state, according to Levittown Now.

It's called Covid Alert PA, and officials are working on the "pilot program" now, with the official release to come in a few weeks. It's not going to be mandatory for residents, but, all are encouraged to download it. Obviously, the more residents that use it, the more effective it will be. It won't enable your location services or collect any of your personal information, and is set up so you can be anonymous. It will be available for free in the App Store or Google Play.

In case you're wondering, this will not take the place of the normal contact-tracing that's going on now throughout the state, it's just another way to make it more efficient.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine said, "This innovative solution will not replace our traditional contact tracing process, but it will enhance our COVID-19 response and give residents another tool to stay calm, stay alert and stay safe. By utilizing this technology, we can quickly notify more people who have been exposed to COVID-19. We hope when this app is available, Pennsylvanians will do the right thing and download, use it, and continue to remain alert as we continue to fight this virus.”

When contacted by health officials, you'll be asked if you have the app. If yes, you'll be given validation code and you can then input your COVID-19 diagnosis. The app will then send a push notification, "Exposure Alert," to anyone you came in close contact with.

Look for the app in early September.