Now, this is a seriously a moo-ving violation. Police in Stafford Twp. encountered a cow wandering around a neighborhood Wednesday, and caught the whole incident on body cam.

In the clip, the animal doesn't appear to be too afraid of the officers engaging her.

The cow is quite disruptive at one home on Hilliard Avenue. Officer Pascale can be heard talking to dispatch, saying, 'She's busy attacking a mailbox.'

The cop even tries to speak her language, shouting 'Moo. Moo cow.', to no avail.

It's not clear where the cow came from, and the clip shared by Stafford Twp. PD is short, so we don't know yet if she kept on going or was wrangled and returned to her owner. But, NJ.com rightfully called the incident 'utterly ridiculous'.

