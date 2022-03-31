Toes In The Sand! The Best 9 Beaches in New Jersey
It may not feel it this week, but summer is around the corner and soon it will be time to put our toes in our beautiful sand here along our fantastic beaches at the Jersey Shore. Don’t get down, summer is coming and we wanna think about gorgeous summer days on our great beaches.
In a recent article by Lonely Planet, the publication listed their choice for the 9 best beaches in the Garden State. Let’s take a look at what beaches they highlighted. Bottom line it’s nice to think about a beautiful summer day on any of our beaches and summer 2022 will a great one here in Jersey.
Let’s begin with a look at the 9 beaches that Lonely Planet selected for their survey.
Seaside Heights
Long Beach Island
Sandy Hook
Island Beach State Park
Asbury Park
Cape May
Ocean City
Wildwood
Atlantic City
So there are the TOP 9 beaches selected by Lonely Planet. Is one of these beaches your favorite? Mine is on the list, how about you? Let us know your favorite New Jersey beach and post your choices below 👇🏻
Looking forward to an exciting upcoming summer at the Jersey Shore with you and Townsquare Media, stay tuned for some very cool news and events with Townsquare Media coming up for summer. I am so looking forward to it :)
Hang in there, we still have some chilly days and nights coming up before spring fever sets in but it will :)
