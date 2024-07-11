Yee-Haw! Visit New Jersey’s Only Rodeo in Pilesgrove, NJ!

Yee haw, New Jersey!

When I think of New Jersey, the word rodeo is not usually the second word that comes to my head. Although New Jersey and rodeo don’t really go hand in hand, did you know that the Garden State is the home to one of the oldest rodeos in the country?

Well if you haven’t and didn’t even know there was an ongoing rodeo that you can visit in our state, here it is!

It’s called the Cowtown Rodeo and it brings so many tourists to Pilesgrove, New Jersey. I’ve never been to a rodeo myself, but after seeing pictures and videos of this one, I think I need to check it out.

The rodeo itself was started back in 1929 in Woodstown and is still kicking in South Jersey all these years later. Cowtown Rodeo is starting back up again this season on May 27 and there are so many things you can check out at the rodeo while you’re there.

There’s bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, and more events to check out. This is so crazy to me that there has been a historical rodeo functioning in our state all this time, and this is the first time I’ve ever heard of it.

If you’re looking to check out this place, Cowtown Rodeo is in full swing for this year and there will be a ton of other dates and times listed on their website. Cowtown Rodeo is located at 780 Harding Hwy, Pilesgrove, NJ!

10 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 Nothing better than outdoor dining in nice weather! Here are the 10 best outdoor restaurants you'll find in Central NJ! Gallery Credit: Austyn