Oh boy, some Crumbl Cookies fans are in a tizzy today.

The cookie company that blew up after all of the Tik Tok weekly reviews, has announced that it's changing up its weekly lineup. What?! Are you nervous? I was. Ha ha.

The changes will be in effect as of this Monday (July 10th). Let me warn you, one of your favorite cookies isn't going to be a weekly choice anymore. Uh oh.

The social media post says that the changes were because they listened to what Crumbl fans wanted.

It says, "We listened! We're switching things up on the next season of Crumbl Weekly Menu."

If you're a semi-sweet chocolate fan, you're going to love this. Instead of the Milk Chocolate Chip being a weekly regular, it's going to start rotating with the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk.

Here's the news you may not like. The Classic Pink Sugar cookie isn't going to be a weekly regular anymore. My daughter is not happy about this. Crumbl says the change will, "make room for more of your favorites." They promised it would be back as a rotating choice a few times a year.

How are you feeling about this?

I'm ok with it. I like the surprise of all new flavors each week. Sometimes when I get my box I think, "Oh the pink cookie again." Just being honest.

The chocolate peanut butter creations, like the Peanut Butter Cup, are my favorite, so is the Red Velvet Cupcake, Molten Lava, Cake Batter Blondie, oh gosh, so many of them.

Crumbl Cookies has a Princeton location in the Nassau Park Shopping Center, near Party City and the brand new Playa Bowls.

