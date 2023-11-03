Oh wow, this is exciting news.

Drumroll, please. Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County). Yippee!

The sign is up in an empty shop at Hamilton Marketplace, the shopping center on Route 130 North in the township.

It will be near the Dollar Tree, in-between Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and Pearle Vision.

The only other Crumbl Cookies in Mercer County is in West Windsor, in Nassau Park Pavilion, on Route 1 South.

Have you ever had Crumbl Cookies? They'll have your tastebuds dancing.

The Crumbl Cookies craze began a few years ago when Tik Tokers started doing reviews of Crumbl's weekly cookies. Yes, Crumbl Cookies changes their scrumptious cookie lineup each week. They like to keep you on your toes.

Their famous milk chocolate chip cookie is always on the menu. It's always accompanied by a variety of unique cookie flavors.

This week's lineup is below.

Crumbl Cookies is fairly new, with its first shop opening in 2017 out in Utah. They claim to have the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. You'll have to see what you think.

I think you'll love them. All of the cookies are huge and absolutely sharable, but you may want to keep them for yourself. You can even buy one of their cute, pink cookie cutters. It cuts up each cookie evenly like a little pie.

There's sure to be a line outside on opening day and for a while.

Crumbl's signature pink box can be sent nationwide to the cookie lover in your life.

No word yet on when the Grand Opening will be, but as soon as I find out I'll let you know.

