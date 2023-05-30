There are a lot of different events that happen throughout the year in Mercer County, New Jersey! They're all made to help bring the community together in different ways and I think there are so many great ones!

One of my favorites is the Mercer County Cultural Festival which has officially set a date for 2023. If you drive around Mercer County a lot, you'll know there are a bunch of signs posted when the festival is coming back for the year.

They're usually bright yellow and stick out of the ground in front of different Mercer County hot spots to spread the news about the event.

This year, the festival will be held on June 10, 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm. There are all different kinds of vendors to check out at the festival including different local food trucks that come out to serve the community.

This is the 11th annual Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally, and it's always been a big hit within the area.

One of the best parts about the festival is that it's free to attend and also free to park! You'll have the chance to bring all of your family and friends to Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey to check out all of the free fun there is to be had at the park.

There are going to be traditional dance performances, heritage artisans, art demonstrations, international food trucks, a Biergarten, and of course activities for the kids. It's all taking place on June 10 from 11 am to 7 pm at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey!

