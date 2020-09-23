With Kim Cattrall not so keen to revisit her iconic TV character, who could possibly fill Samantha Jones' shoes in a potential third film installment of Sex and the City?

Cynthia Nixon revealed who she thinks could take the place of Cattrall during an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday (September 22).

Responding to a fan's suggestion that fellow guest, Sharon Stone, should take on the role in Cattrall's absence, Nixon shared, "I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, [but] I think Sharon would totally make it her own."

"But I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time and I think that would be amazing as well," the actress, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the SATC franchise, added.

Stone agreed that casting the role of Samantha with a woman of color would be "right" to do. However, she admitted she would consider taking on the role. "Any time I could have the opportunity to work with Cynthia would be an honor to me," Stone said.

In recent years, Cattrall, who portrayed fan favorite sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones during the HBO show's ten seasons and two feature films, revealed that she does not plan to reprise her role again in any future films.

"It's a no from me," Cattrall, speaking of the prospect of her returning for a third film, told the Daily Mail in 2019. "You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."