DaBaby has issued another apology for the homophobic comments he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival performance last week, which has resulted in him being removed from several festivals and losing a clothing brand deal.

On Monday (Aug. 2), the Charlotte, N.C. rapper shared the statement via his Instagram page, expressing remorse for the "hurtful and triggering" comments he made towards the LGBTQ+ community as well as people with HIV and AIDS.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me--- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance--- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

DaBaby added: "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God Bless."

The comments on Baby's IG post have been disabled.

Earlier today, both The Governors Ball and Day N Night festival announced that the "Red Light Green Light" rapper had been removed from both events. Governors Ball has not revealed his replacement just yet, but Roddy Ricch will now be performing in DaBaby's slot at Day N Night in Las Vegas in November.

Over the weekend, DaBaby was also dropped from Lollapalooza in Chicago this past weekend.

Last month, while on the Ciroc stage at Rolling Loud in Miami, DaBaby made remarks targeting gay men, people with HIV and AIDS, and more.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air," he said. "Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

On July 26, the day after DaBaby's performance, he attempted to defend his comments. The rhymer issued his initial apology on July 27 via Twitter.

"I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March," his first tweet said. "I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT."

In a follow-up message, DaBaby typed: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business."

Since the North Carolina rapper's Rolling Loud performance, he has caught flak from many people on social media as well as artists like Questlove, Chika, Madonna, Elton John, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa.