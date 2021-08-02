DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball Lineup After Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is continuing to see the price that comes with offending others as he has now been removed from The Governors Ball lineup.

On Monday (Aug. 2), the annual New York City festival shared an updated list of their performance lineup for Sept. 24-Sept. 26 and DaBaby is no longer performing right before Billie Eilish on Sept. 24. This comes after the homophobic comments Baby made during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival set last month.

The organizers of The Governors Ball released a statement via Twitter along with their updated list of acts, which read, "Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

GB captioned their statement: "Stay tuned for a lineup addition."

DaBaby's removal from The Governors Ball comes shortly after the North Carolina rapper was dropped from Lollapalooza this past weekend. The organizers of the Chicago-based event made their announcement via social media as well.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," they tweeted. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

The "Ball If I Want To" rapper has been a topic of conversation for several days following his remarks targeting people with HIV, AIDS, gay men and more during his Rolling Loud Miami performance on July 25. "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air," he said during his set. "Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

In addition to being removed from shows, fashion brand BooHoo has also severed ties with DaBaby due to his offensive comments.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for a comment.