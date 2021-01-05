DaBaby Gets Put on Blast After Tory Lanez Collab Announcement, Megan Thee Stallion Responds

The good folks on social media are at odds with DaBaby right now after Tory Lanez announced an upcoming new song between the two artists following Tory's shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 5), the Toronto-bred rapper-crooner shared an image in promo of a new track and visual that'll be arriving in the coming days. The exact release date hasn't been revealed, but Tory says it's "on the way."

"@dababy X TORY LANEZ ......... SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY ..... #2021Umbrella ....drop a ☂️ in the comments if you ready for this !," Tory captioned the image, which features himself and Baby leaning over a bed beside a woman who appears to be wearing a blonde curly wig and a long white T-shirt. Tory is holding what looks to be a Bible, while DaBaby holds a gold aspergillum meant to hold holy water. The scene is reminiscent of the movie The Exorcist.

One person on Twitter wasn't too pleased with the collaboration news. "Da Baby working w/ Tory Lamez is why black women be saying that we’re weak and embarrassing," they wrote.

Another wrote, "I’m a barb but megan collab with cardi is NOT the same as da baby collab with tory. why? cardi didn't shoot nicki in the fucking foot."

Shortly after the backlash came full speed towards DaBaby, Megan entered the conversation and clarified that the track between the North Carolina rhymer and Tory is actually an old song.

"That shit was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon," Hot Girl Meg replied as a retweet to a Twitter user who wrote to her, saying, "f*ck dababy all 2021."

DaBaby hasn't responded to Tory's post or Megan's tweet. As for Tory, he hasn't said anything regarding Meg's tweet either.

Social media's hostility towards DaBaby likely stems from him having collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on several occasions ("Nasty" on DaBaby's Blame It on Baby and "Cash Shit" on Megan's Fever mixtape) during their come up, which likely makes Megan's fans angry that an upcoming release from Tory Lanez featuring the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO is being promoted despite Tory being accused of shooting Megan in her feet this past summer.

In fact, Baby has a song on Meg's debut album, Good News, called "Cry Baby," which is the record Megan is referring to in her tweet. The song, which is track No. 3 on the LP, is gaining major steam on social media platforms following the #crybabychallenge dance that coincides with the record.

Tory was charged for the July 12, 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion back in October and pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge he was hit with in connection to the incident on Nov. 18, 2020. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for a comment.

See more reactions to the news of DaBaby's collab with Tory Lanez below.