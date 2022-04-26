Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her $1 Million to Stay Silent on the Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is claiming Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the infamous 2020 shooting incident, where the Canadian rap-crooner is accused of shooting the Texas rapper.

On Monday (April 25), CBS released the full version of Megan Thee Stallion's interview with Gayle King. During the sit-down, Megan makes the claim that Tory Lanez tried to keep her from telling the police he shot her by offering the "Body" rapper a seven-figure payout.

"Everything happens so fast," Megan said in the interview around the 4-minute mark, recalling the harrowing situation. "And all I hear is this man scream, and he said, 'Dance, bitch.' He start shooting, and I'm just like, Oh my god."

When asked how Tory Lanez acted immediately after the shooting, Megan replied he was apologetic. "He's apologizing," Megan said while holding back tears. "He's saying, 'I'm so sorry. Please don't tell nobody. I'll give you a million dollars if y'all don't say nothing.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' Like, 'Why are you offering me money right now. Help me. And if you're sorry, just help me.'"

Megan reiterated that she did not tell the police Tory shot her initially because she feared the authorities who ordered them to get out of the car at gunpoint after the shooting would react with violence. "I didn't want them to kill any of us, or shoot any of us," Megan added. "Even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us. I didn't want to see anybody die."

Later on in the interview, CBS shared text messages they obtained from Megan's former friend, Kelsey Harris, who was also in the car on the night of the shooting, which show that Harris texted Megan's security guard, "Help" and "Tory shot Meg."

Megan also denied she had a sexual relationship with the "SKAT" rapper, despite what Tory Lanez has insinuated on social media. "I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime," Megan said.

CBS also shared hospital records that show Megan has bullet fragments in her foot from the incident.

Shawn Holley, Tory's attorney, provided this statement to XXL regarding Megan's claims that Tory would pay her $1 million to stay quiet about the incident. “We look forward to addressing Ms. Peete’s claims—including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions—in a court of law,” Holley said.

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection with the Megan shooting, which took place back on July 12, 2020. Following a spat in a SUV, which was occupied by Megan, Tory, Kelsey Harris and Tory's bodyguard, Tory reportedly shot Megan after she exited the vehicle. She was later treated for gunshot wounds to her feet.

While Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has continually maintained his innocence, at times causing a divide in the hip-hop community, Megan Thee Stallion has remained adamant that Tory shot her. The case is heading to trial.

Earlier this month, Tory Lanez was taken into custody by police for violating the protective order Megan has against him by putting up a social media post deemed to be aimed at the Houston rapper. He was released the same day on $350,000 bail. The pre-trial hearing for Tory's shooting case is set for June 9.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion’s reps and her attorney, as well as Tory Lanez's team and his attorney for comment.

See Megan Thee Stallion's entire interview with CBS's Gayle King below. She speaks on Tory allegedly offering to pay her $1 million at the 5:15 mark.

