DaBaby Says He Has Multiple New Songs With Justin Bieber

Might we get a DaBaby and Justin Bieber collab soon?

According to the 2019 XXL Freshman, he has multiple songs with the pop star in the stash. On Saturday (Oct. 17), a DaBaby fan posed a question on Twitter to the Kirk rapper about him possibly working with JB.

"@DaBabyDaBaby When will U and Justin Bieber collaborating on a song ? U guys will make history," the fan posted.

Surprisingly, DaBaby revealed that he and the Biebs have already worked on a handful of records. "We got like 5 of em," he responded, along with a finger over the mouth emoji insinuating to stay quiet. It is unclear if DaBaby is joking or serious, but a record with Bieber would definitely help him gain crossover acclaim.

When it comes to his music, COVID-19 hasn't stopped Billboard Baby from getting to the bag. He released his most recent album, Blame It on Baby, in April, which featured the Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch. He released a deluxe version of the album in August, which features singles "Practice" and "No Dribble" featuring Stunna 4 Vegas.

We may be getting another project from DaBaby before the year is out, too. Following the release of Blame It on Baby, the N.C. MC confirmed he would put out another LP before 2021, following the same two album a year formula he used in 2019, when he released Baby on Baby and Kirk.

"Damn right," DaBaby told Hot 97's Ebro Darden during an interview for Apple Music's Rap Life. "For sure. I can't not do that. I gotta put out more. That's just how I rock."

As for awards show season, DaBaby leads all nominees for the upcoming 2020 BET Awards with 12 nominations.