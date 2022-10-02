Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!

This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!

Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.

Headquartered in Manasquan, they've been serving up delicious, fresh subs since 1956 (as proudly proclaimed on their logo), and currently has over 2,000 locations nationwide.

Their menu includes cold subs like their original Italian, turkey and provolone, club sub and more. They also have hot subs, like different variations of Philly cheesesteaks. Jersey Mike's is also a GREAT option for a workplace lunch. Check out the full menu HERE.

Where are the new Jersey Mike's Subs locations opening?

Here's the full list of the upcoming locations, although the website doesn't mention any exact opening dates:

Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.)

Cresskill (1 Union Ave.)

Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.)

Farmingdale (1175 Route 33)

Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.)

Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.)

Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)

Sewell (415 Egg Harbor Rd.)

Short Hills (799 Morris Pike)

Somerset (1165 Route 27 and 120 Cedar Grove Ln.)

West Windsor Township (43 Princeton Hightstown Rd.)

Wharton (320 Route 15 S.)

Whiting (400 Lacey Rd.)

I think I speak for many when I say that as far as chains go, Jersey Mike's is a solid option for lunch or game day. And it certainly has a lot of contenders 'round these parts, where hoagies and cheesesteaks are one of the major food groups.

What's your favorite Jersey Mike's sub? Mine is the tuna sub!

