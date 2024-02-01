Have you noticed it's getting dark later and later these days? Even though this happens every year around this time, it's always talked about in the grocery store line or posted about on social media. I enjoy the longer days.

When does Daylight Saving Time Begin in 2024?

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2am on Sunday, March 10 and will end of November 3, according to NJ.com.

This changing of the clocks is the one no one likes because we "spring forward." In other words, we all lose an hour of sleep. Ugh. Don't forget to change your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

It's hard to adjust to Daylight Saving Time

It seems like everyone walks around in a daze for the following week adjusting to the new time. I feel so badly for parents of babies and younger kids who are used to a sleep and meal routine because it gets screwed up temporarily.

Pets are affected too. Some of our furry friends expect to be fed at the same time each day. After we "spring forward" their food is out an hour before it's supposed to be until their internal clock adjusts. It's a mess.

Some U.S. states do not observe Daylight Saving Time

There has been talk over the years about doing away with changing the clocks. There are a couple of states that don't do it like Hawaii and parts of Arizona.

New Jersey is trying to stop changing the clocks and keep Daylight Saving Time all year long. It's not so easy though.

New Jersey lawmakers have proposed four bills. Two are still pending but are lacking the approval needed.

Therefore, the question that I hear asked a lot, "Do we still have to change the clocks in New Jersey?" still has the same answer. YES.

I'll let you know if anything changes.

