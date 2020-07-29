I just found out that today is National Chicken Wing Day and I will definitely be picking up some on my way home from work. Delish did some research and found places that are offering deals on wings and here are the ones in our area.

Buffalo Wild Wings (location on Route 1 South in West Windsor & more) - When you buy an order of wings, you'll get six free, when you call in and pick up your order. Click here for more.

Wingstop (North Brunswick & more) - When you buy your wings online, use the code "5FreeWings" and you'll get five free wings. Click here for more.

Applebees (locations in Lawrenceville, Hamilton & more) - Buy one get one free of their regular or boneless wings by using promo code "wingday" when you order to go or delivery. Click here for more.

There also may be some local pizza and wing places offering deals, maybe give them a call and see what they have. I know I will be calling my favorite wing place on my way home.

Something that I am absolutely obsessed with is buffalo sauce. I love buffalo wings, boneless buffalo wings, buffalo chicken dip, buffalo chicken sandwiches, and wraps, all of the above.

I am extremely picky about where I get my wings because some places fry them too much to the point that they are extremely dry. Some places don't have good wing sauce, and that is important too.

So I am that kind of person that will go somewhere for pizza and then go somewhere else for wings.

Am I crazy? Probably. But, hey, I am picky. Some people are into barbecue sauce or another tangy flavor, and I could get down with those too, but again, only from certain places.